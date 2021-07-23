Job Alert: Prince George's County short more than 270 school bus drivers

According to Transportation Supervisor Carl Schuettler, Prince George's County Public Schools will be hosting the virtual bus driver job fair on Wednesday, July 28.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Prince George's County will be hosting a job fair in hopes of recruiting school bus drivers after reportedly being short more than 270 drivers shortly before the 2021-2022 school year begins.

According to Transportation Supervisor Carl Schuettler, Prince George's County Public Schools will be hosting the virtual bus driver job fair on Wednesday, July 28.

People interested in attending must pre-register for the event. Click here for pre-registration.

School bus drivers with Prince George's County start out at $19.35 an hour with health, dental and vision insurance, Schuettler said.

Applicants must be at least 21 years old and have a valid driver's license, with at least three years of driving history and no more than two current points on their driving record.

The school district asks applicants to be able to communicate effectively in English and to have the ability to get a Commercial Drivers License (CDL). They must be able to pass a DOT physical exam and have the ability to special training and qualifications.

For more information, visit the Prince George's County Public School's website.

READ NEXT: