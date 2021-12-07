Judge rules to extend Maryland unemployment benefits until September, lawyers say

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A judge ruled Tuesday that thousands of unemployed Marylanders can keep receiving the extra federal unemployment benefits until at least September, according to lawyers for unemployed workers.
The ruling comes after a hearing Monday in which lawyers for unemployed workers and the state argued their points, with the battle boiling down to the potential impact of the benefits on businesses and the economy versus the impact on workers.
Tuesday's ruling extends the extra unemployment benefits until at least September. Gov. Larry Hogan tried to cut them off on July 3, citing a worker shortage, but the same judge issued a temporary restraining order to prevent that. The judge granted a preliminary injunction, extending benefits.
Even with the news of extended benefits, many are still struggling to get money from weeks, even months ago.
Tara McKinney, who lives in Germantown, lost her restaurant job at the start of the pandemic.
“I shouldn't have to choose between paying rent and putting food on my table for my son," McKinney said. "He's six years old … And he sees me crying. He sees me and says, 'if I had money, I'd give it to you, so you can pay bills.' And I just hate it because he shouldn't have to do that.”
McKinney and a Registered Behavior Technician in Prince George's County, Amber Mensah, are fighting to keep roofs over their babies' heads.
“I've really been calling every single time I'll keep talking to different people," Mensah said. "And nobody does anything."
