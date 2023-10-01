Prince George's Co. Police release new information on car crash that killed 4 people in Bowie

Police say before the crash, officers saw a Kia Sorento on Lottsford Road and Palmetto Drive with expired temporary tags and attempted a traffic stop with the Kia.

Example video title will go here for this video

BOWIE, Md. — The Prince George's County Police Department (PGPD) released new information Sunday morning regarding a deadly car crash that left four people dead after the car engulfed in flames in Bowie Friday night.

Police say before the crash, officers saw a Kia Sorento on Lottsford Road and Palmetto Drive with expired temporary tags and attempted a traffic stop with the Kia. However, the car sped off, officials say.

Officials say officers tried to pursue the Kia, but after losing sight of it, police disengaged. Following this, police got word that the tags of the Kia did not match the car, and they attempted to relocate the car. However, police were unsuccessful, according to officials.

According to police, witnesses say that about four minutes later, the Kia attempted to pass police on the shoulder of the roadway in the 12800 block of Woodmore Road. However, the driver of the Kia lost control of the car and crashed into a tree where the car burst into flames, according to officials.

The crash happened about 2.5 miles away from the original attempted traffic stop. Following the crash, officials found that the Kia was taken in an armed carjacking earlier in Greenbelt, according to police.

PGPD says this incident is subject to an administrative review. After notifying the Maryland Attorney General's Independent Investigations Division (IID), the IID found that the "incident did not meet the parameters of an officer-involved fatality," officials say.