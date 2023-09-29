4 dead after car crash, fire in Bowie, Maryland

BOWIE, Md. — Four people are dead after a car crash turned fire in Bowie Friday night.
According to the Prince George's County Fire Department, crews were called to the 12700 block of Woodmore Road for reports of a car on fire.
When crews arrived, they found the remains of a single-vehicle crash with flames coming from the car.
Four people were found dead inside the car. The ages and identities are unknown at this time.
There is no word on what may have caused the crash at this time. The Prince George's County Police Department is investigating.
This is a developing story. More details will be added as they become available.
