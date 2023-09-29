4 dead after car crash, fire in Bowie, Maryland

Four people were found dead inside a car that caught fire Friday night.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BOWIE, Md. — Four people are dead after a car crash turned fire in Bowie Friday night.

According to the Prince George's County Fire Department, crews were called to the 12700 block of Woodmore Road for reports of a car on fire.

When crews arrived, they found the remains of a single-vehicle crash with flames coming from the car.

Four people were found dead inside the car. The ages and identities are unknown at this time.

There is no word on what may have caused the crash at this time. The Prince George's County Police Department is investigating.

This is a developing story. More details will be added as they become available.

Auto Fire w/ entrapment, 12700 Blk Woodmore Rd., Bowie. PGFD arrived on scene to find a single vehicle motor vehicle accident, with vehicle on fire. 4 confirmed fatalities, unknown ages. #PGPD investigating. — Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department (@PGFDNews) September 30, 2023

READ NEXT:

WATCH NEXT: Woman accused of setting car on fire with adults and children inside in DC