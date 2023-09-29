Arrest made in the Wayward Bar shooting that killed off-duty deputy

Baltimore Police launched an investigation into the shooting. While working to piece together the details, an arrest was made just hours later.

Example video title will go here for this video

BALTIMORE — In a heart-wrenching turn of events, the Howard County Sheriff’s Office is grappling with the loss of one of their own. Off-duty Deputy Ryan Demby lost his life on Thursday night. Now the community and law enforcement team are mourning.

Demby was in Baltimore at Waywar Bar, just trying to enjoy himself like the other patrons in the establishment. However, the evening took a turn for the worse when two other patrons got into a verbal dispute that escalated into a violent altercation.

Amongst the chaos, Deputy Demby was struck by gunfire. Medics arrived shortly after and transported him to a nearby hospital. Unfortunately, he succumbed to his injury and passed away shortly after arriving.

Baltimore Police launched an investigation into the shooting. While working to piece together the details, an arrest was made just hours after the investigation began.

Officers used surveillance footage from Wayward and local businesses in the area, interviewed multiple witnesses, and collected a slew of evidence. This led them to the identities of the patrons involved in the altercation and the person who pulled the trigger.

At this time Baltimore Police have not released information for either culprits responsible for Demby’s death. It is also unknown what started the altercation.