Head-on collision leaves 1 dead in Prince George's County

Regency Parkway in Suitland was closed for several hours for the crash investigation but has reopened.

Example video title will go here for this video

SUITLAND, Md. — A woman is dead and another woman is hurt following a head-on collision in Prince George's County Thursday.

Prince George's County Police Department officers responded to a report of a crash on Regency Parkway in Suitland around 1:30 a.m. A preliminary investigation found that both drivers were traveling on Regency Parkway in opposite directions. Police say that for reasons that remain under investigation, one of the drivers crossed the double yellow line and struck the other driver head-on.

Police say one of the drivers was pronounced dead on the scene of the crash, while the other driver was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

Investigators are still working to determine the circumstances leading up to the crash. The identities of the drivers have not been released by police.