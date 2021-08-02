Police: Teen, woman kill each other in Landover shooting during a potential gun sale

The two people killed are Kyree Duvall, 17, and Camisha Jenifer, 20. Both are from Hillcrest Heights, Maryland, according to PGPD.

LANDOVER HILLS, Md. — Police believe that both a 20-year-old woman and a 17-year-old teen boy died after shooting each other during a gun sale in Landover, Maryland, according to Prince George's County Police Department.

The shooting happened in the 1800 block of Ryderwood Court around 2 a.m. last Friday.

The two people killed are Kyree Duvall, 17, and Camisha Jenifer, 20. Both are from Hillcrest Heights, Maryland, according to Prince George's County Police.

Police said officers arrived at the shooting scene to find the teen shot after a woman the woman arrived at the hospital after driving herself there with a gunshot wound. She later died at the hospital, according to PGPD.

The teen boy was taken to the hospital where he would later die, said police.

Police did not say how they knew but did confirm that its department believes the two coordinated the gun sale in the 1800 block of Ryderwood Court before meeting up at that location.

What led to Duvall and Jenifer killing each other is not known at this time.