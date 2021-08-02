x
Police investigating double shooting in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON — Two men are injured after a shooting in Southeast D.C. and D.C. Police are investigating the incident.

The double shooting happened in the 400 block of Burbank Street, police said.

One of the men was found unconscious and not breathing and the second victim was taken to an area hospital with his gunshot wounds, according to MPD Public Information Officer Watson.

Police said it is unclear the extent of the victims' injuries. The department has not declared this incident a homicide investigation.

MPD's Violent Crimes Branch was called to investigate the nature of the shooting. It remains unclear what led up to the shooting.

At this time, there is no lookout for a suspect or suspects, police said.

