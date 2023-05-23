Maryland State Trooper released from hospital after catastrophic Beltway work zone crash

Frustrated police colleagues are seeing an epidemic of roadside deaths and injuries near work zones despite Maryland's new law.

SILVER SPRING, Md. — A Maryland State Trooper is out of the hospital and recovering at home Tuesday after being rear-ended while trying to protect a work zone on the Beltway in Montgomery County early Monday morning.

The incident is the latest in an epidemic of injuries and deaths around highway work zones that is plaguing Maryland, despite a new enhanced law requiring drivers to slow down or move over.

State Police colleagues expressed frustration and concern, according to Elena Russo, a spokesperson for the agency.

“This year alone, six state troopers have been injured while working on the side of the road due to a driver not paying attention or speeding or following too close and most recently being impaired," Russo said. "Last year in 2022, we had nine state troopers injured. We're not even through half the year yet.”

Maryland's "Move Over" law went into effect on Oct. 1, 2022. Under the law drivers are required to make a lane change or slow down when approaching all stopped, standing or parked cars displaying warning signals. The signals include:

Hazard warning lights

Road flares

Traffic cones

Caution signs

Non-vehicular warning signs

Russo reported that Maryland State Police have charged 342 drivers with violations of the new law and they’ve issued 2,060 warnings. Violating the law is a misdemeanor carrying a $110 fine and one point on your license. If the violation causes a crash, the fine is $150 and three points. If there is a death or serious injury, the fine is $750 and three points.

But tragic incidents during that time have still included the catastrophic crash on Baltimore’s Beltway that killed six road workers in March.

Montgomery County Senator Jeff Waldstreicher blamed an increase in driver distraction and impairment.

“Laws matter, but culture matters more," Waldstreicher said. "In the pandemic and post pandemic era we've seen just a lot of bad behavior on our roads.”

Waldstreicher is calling on Maryland drivers to familiarize themselves with Maryland's enhanced law, and pay particular attention during the summer vacation driving season.