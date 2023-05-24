Deadly Rock Creek Parkway crash suspect on prior probation for passing out drunk in cars, knife attacks

Nakita Marie Walker now faces murder charges for a March 2023 crash while on probation for a 2020 DUI.

WASHINGTON — Nakita Marie Walker, the woman charged with murder after crashing into a Lyft on Rock Creek Parkway this past March, has a long criminal history.

WUSA9 inspected DC Superior Court records Wednesday afternoon and found eight DC Police reports, one guilty plea for attacking people with a knife and three guilty pleas for driving under the influence.

One common factor found in the paperwork is that Walker was placed on probation multiple times, only to break the law again.

According to court records, Walker was on probation from a May 2020 DUI when police say she caused the fatal Rock Creek Parkway Crash. That 18-month probation sentenced by the court April 2022 was supposed to end October 2023, months before the deadly crash in March 2023.

According to a MPD affidavit, Walker was found sleeping in the drivers seat of a Jeep parked on the 3rd Street Tunnel just before 5 a.m. on May 3, 2020. An officer knocked on the door window, waking Walker, who struggled to remove the keys from the ignition. The officer reported smelling alcohol on Walker's breath, while swaying and slurring her speech. The officer reported Walker failed the field sobriety test and she refused to take a breathalyzer exam.

WUSA9 asked D.C.’s Court Services and Offender Supervision Agency (CSOSA) for comment about what officers did to enforce Walker’s probation, but had not heard back by the time of publication.

Court records show MPD officers found Walker passed out in her car appearing drunk and smelling of alcohol in 2015, 2018 and 2020.

Just after 2 a.m. on Oct. 16, 2018, MPD officers reported finding Walker asleep in the drivers seat of an SUV on Sumner Rd SE, DC. Walker had a strong odor of alcohol, slurred speech and glassy eyes according to the police affidavit. Walker reportedly failed the field sobriety test when she "did the test on her own without following any instructions." Police reported finding an open bottle of vodka and Walker refused to take any chemical tests for alcohol at the police station.

Walker changed her plea to guilty for the 2018 DUI and was to serve her probation at the same time frame (April 2022 to October 2023) as the probation for the 2020 DUI according to court documents.

Just after 2 a.m. on Aug. 2, 2015, MPD reported finding Walker passed out behind the wheel of a car near the intersection of 4th St and M St NW. Police reported finding an open bag of marijuana in the car while also smelling alcohol and marijuana from Walker's vehicle. Walker became "extremely argumentative" when officers told her she failed the field sobriety tests. When she was unable to provide a urine sample in the police station processing room, she was marked for refusal to take a test and arrested for DUI.

Walker was sentenced to 12 months probation on July 2016 in lieu of 180 days incarceration.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser was asked Wednesday about how DC’s DMV did not know of these repeat offenses.

"Whatever gaps there are, we will fill them. I think that this sounds like a technology solution, and a fix that could potentially make us safer on the roads," said Bowser.

Walker was found guilty June 2015 of assault with significant bodily injury and possessing a prohibited weapon, a knife. MPD reported Walker slashed one woman's face, one woman's forehead, and another woman's hand during an attack outside a 7-11 store on U St NW, DC the early morning of June 30, 2013. Police say Walker used a large knife.

Walker was found guilty and received probation for 18 months June 2015 in lieu of 18 months incarceration.