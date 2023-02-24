Suspect steals credit cards from cars to shop at Home Depot, police say

Officers connected several of the reports to one person, who they say used the stolen cards to make fraudulent purchases at Home Depot.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Police are asking for the public's help identifying and locating a suspect they believe is using stolen credit cards to buy gift cards from Home Depots in Maryland.

According to a release from the Montgomery County Department of Police (MCPD), officers say they have received multiple reports of credit cards being taken from cars in the Bethesda area. Police connected several of the reports to one person, who they say used the stolen cards to make fraudulent purchases at Home Depot.

The first instance was reported on Aug. 31, 2022. The victim told officers his credit card was stolen from his car and later used at a Home Depot in Bethesda to buy store gift cards.

The second instance was reported days later on Sept. 11, 2022. The victim, who lives in Fauquier County, Virginia, said her credit card was taken from her car and later used at a Home Depot in Bethesda to buy gift cards.

The third instance was reported to police on Jan. 12. The third victim told officers that her wallet was stolen from her car overnight and that the suspect made multiple purchases, including gift cards from a Bethesda Home Depot.

Police have released an image of the suspect who is believed to be a man in his 50s-60s with a slim build.