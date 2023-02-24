Man accused of stealing car with toddler inside charged with kidnapping

Ariel Florentino-Galeas, 18, faces a kidnapping charge after allegedly stealing a car with a 3-year-old boy inside.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — An 18-year-old is facing kidnapping charges after reportedly stealing a car with a toddler inside Thursday night.

According to the Prince George's County Police Department (PGPD), Ariel Florentino-Galeas is accused of stealing an SUV while it was left running at a gas station in the 5300 block of Ritchie Marlboro Road in the unincorporated section of Upper Marlboro.

Officers say a man called 911 for help around 6:30 p.m., explaining that his 3-year-old grandson was in the backseat of the SUV.

An Amber Alert was issued Thursday night as officers began searching for the boy and the stolen SUV.

Two hours later, a driver called 911 after they said an SUV crashed into their car and drove away near 56th Avenue and Hamilton Street in Riverdale. After the driver described the SUV involved in the crash, police realized it was the same one stolen with the toddler inside.

Officers responded and found the SUV a short time later abandoned in the 5300 block of Farragut Street. Police found the toddler unharmed and alone inside the discarded SUV.

Just over two hours after the SUV was first reported stolen, Florentino-Galeas was found and arrested. The 18-year-old now faces multiple charges, including kidnapping, reckless endangerment, theft, and unauthorized removal of a motor vehicle. He is in the custody of the Department of Corrections.