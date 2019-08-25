CAMP SPRINGS, Md. — Prince George's County police are investigating after multiple people were reportedly shot in Camp Springs Saturday night.

Police say the incident happened around 9 p.m. in the 6200 block of Maxwell Drive. Authorities are still on scene investigating the shooting.

Police have not yet given a definite answer on how many victims were shot nor the extent of their injuries at this time.

Allentown Road and Maxwell Drive remain closed. Officers are asking people to avoid the area.

This is a developing story, we will update as more information becomes available.

