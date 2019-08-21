CLINTON, Md. — Prince George's County police are investigating a double-fatal shooting in Clinton as a murder-suicide.

Authorities said both victims were brothers who lived together in the home where they were both found dead last week.

The two men have been identified as 37-year-old Kelvin Rascoe and 32-year-old Benjamin Rascoe.

Police were called around noon on Aug. 16 to a home in the 11700 block of Mordente Drive for the report of a shooting. Inside, officers discovered the men suffering from gunshot wounds, police said.

Investigators said that Benjamin and Kelvin got into a physical fight before Benjamin shot and killed Kelvin, and then took his own life. Police have not yet revealed what caused the fight or what made Benjamin shoot his brother, then shoot himself.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call them at 301-772-4925.

Callers who want to remain anonymous can call Crime Solvers at 866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the "P3 Tips" mobile app.

