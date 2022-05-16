Police investigating possible shooting on the Inter-County Connector

At 12:51 a.m. Police received a call for a vehicle headed on westbound ICC/MD 200 that had been struck by gunfire, police say.

While driving overnight in his van on the Inter-County Connector (ICC), a man saw a flash and heard a noise which led him to find that his van was hit by possible gunfire, police said in a release.

The Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) police are investigating what police say is a "possible shooting" that happened just before 1 a.m. on MD 200 also known as the ICC.

According to MDTA, the dispatch center received a 9-1-1 call for a vehicle driving westbound on the ICC/MD 200 that had been possibly hit by gunfire.

Officers who came to the scene of the reported shooting found a gold 2007 Toyota Sienna van stopped prior to Exit 3 of Shady Grove Road. Preliminary investigation shows that the driver of the van was on the westbound side of the ICC when he saw another vehicle pull alongside the passenger side of his van.

This car is described as a black sedan that was being driven without any headlights on, police wrote in a release.

The driver who was in the van reported hearing a loud noise and seeing a flash from the black sedan.

MDTA PD are investigating a possible shooting that occurred early this morning along the IC)/MD 200 in Montgomery County.

A passenger in the second row of the van said they had "been struck by something".

The driver of the van continued to drive a short distance before pulling over to the side of the road and calling the police.

Officers who came to the scene saw evidence suggesting the van had been struck by gunfire; once in the passenger-side sliding back door and the second-row passenger was grazed on the chin.

Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service came to the scene as a precaution. The passenger that suffered the injury was not transported to a hospital.