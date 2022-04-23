20-year-old killed in Germantown shooting Friday

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — The Montgomery County major crimes division is investigating a shooting that left a Frederick man dead Friday.
Police were called to the 19500 block of Gunners Branch Road in Germantown around 10:50 p.m. Friday.
When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a single gunshot wound. Medical personnel administered aid to him but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police have identified the victim as a 20-year-old from Fredrick but have not released his name yet pending next of kin notification.
At this time there is no suspect in custody for the shooting and police say this investigation is still active and ongoing.
Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call the Major Crimes Division at 240-773-5070 or contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the suspect(s). Callers may remain anonymous.
