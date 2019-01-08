HYATTSVILLE, Md. — Police are investigating after a man was shot to death in Hyattsville, Maryland Thursday morning.

The man was found in the 4600 block of Burlington Road. He was taken to the hospital and died.

At this time, no additional information has been released.

RELATED: Bicyclist, 17, dies after being struck by SUV in Bethesda

RELATED: A$AP Rocky testifies at trial, says he tried to avoid fight

RELATED: Man arrested after recording kid using the bathroom at Nats Park

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.