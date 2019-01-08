WASHINGTON — A 41-year-old man has been arrested after recording a kid using the bathroom at Nationals Park in Southeast, D.C., police said.

According to police, at around 12 p.m. Wednesday, the suspect unlawfully used a cell phone to record a juvenile using the bathroom at the Washington Nationals baseball stadium.

RELATED: Maryland art teacher charged with sex abuse of two juvenile male students

According to police, the suspect, Jeffrey Kaliel, was apprehended by responding officers.

On Wednesday, the Nationals played the Atlanta Braves at 12:05 p.m.

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.