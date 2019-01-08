BETHESDA, Md. — A 17-year-old bicyclist who was struck by an SUV in Bethesda has died, police said.

Police were called at 4:52 p.m. Wednesday to the intersection of Old Georgetown Road and Beech Avenue on the report of a serious collision involving a bicyclist and a vehicle.

The bicyclist was traveling on the southbound sidewalk of Old Georgetown Road, approaching Beech Avenue, when he fell from the sidewalk and into the roadway. He was then struck by a 2018 Volkswagen Atlas that was traveling southbound Old Georgetown Road.

The driver, a 39-year-old Bethesda man, stopped and remained at the scene, police said. He was not injured.

The bicyclist, identified as Jacob Cassell, of Bethesda, was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said. He succumbed to his injuries early Thursday morning.

Investigators ask anyone who witnessed the collision to call the Collision Reconstruction Unit at 240-773- 6620. Callers may remain anonymous.

