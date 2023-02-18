Man walks into Silver Spring police station unable to identify himself

Police say the man had no identification and could not give his name. They are asking for the public's help.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Police in Montgomery County are asking for the public's help to identify a man who walked into a Silver Spring police station unable to identify himself.

Montgomery County Police said the man walked into to a police station in the third district just before 11 p.m. on Friday. He had no identification and was not able to give his name. Additional details were not made public by police.

Investigators are asking anyone who may know who he is to contact the Silver Spring Investigative station at 240-773-6800.

