Fairfax Co. Police look for man who allegedly exposed himself to three minors

Friday evening detectives canvassed the 9600 block of Masterworks Drive, Vienna for the man.

VIENNA, Va. — Detectives with the Fairfax County Police Department are asking for the public's help identifying a man they believe illegally exposed himself to minors.

On Friday evening, detectives from the police department canvassed the 9600 block of Masterworks Drive in Vienna, Virginia for the wanted man.

Police claim the man exposed himself to at least three juveniles on Wednesday, Feb. 15.

Law enforcement passed out more than 600 flyers with a sketch of the wanted man depicted in the surrounding neighborhood in hopes of locating him.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call detectives at 703-246-7800 or submit tips to @FFXCrimeSolvers and be eligible for a cash reward.

