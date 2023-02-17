Man suffers fatal gunshot wound while riding Metrobus in Montgomery Co.

There is no word on if anyone is wanted for their involvement in the shooting.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Transit officials have confirmed that a man was shot and killed while on a Metrobus Friday in Montgomery County, Maryland.

A call regarding the deadly shooting aboard the Metrobus, operating on the Z6 route in the county, came into the police station around 7:43 p.m.

Authorities have not yet revealed the man's identity.

As of current, police have also failed to identify any possible suspects in this case.

that occurred in the 11000 block of Lockwood Drive near the White Oak Shopping Center on Friday evening.

Detectives are investigating further to determine how and why the shooting took place. They are gathering evidence and witness testimony.

