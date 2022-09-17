Montgomery Co. Police: 16-year-old missing from Bethesda

BETHESDA, Md. — The Montgomery County Department of Police is asking for the public's help locating a missing 16-year-old from Bethesda who was last seen Thursday.
Police say Aiden Vining was last seen on Sept. 13 in the area of Glendale Road, nearby the East-West Highway. It is unknown what time of day he was last seen.
Vining has been described as being 5'8" tall, 125 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair styled in twists or locs. He was last known to be wearing a black t-shirt and black Adidas pants with Timberland boots.
Police and his family are concerned for his welfare.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Aiden Vining is asked to call the police non-emergency number at 301-279-8000 (24-hour line) or the Special Victims Investigations Division at 240-773-5000. Callers may remain anonymous.
