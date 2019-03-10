PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — The Prince George’s Police Department expanded Thursday from seven district stations to eight.

The department split its busiest district, District 3, and made District 8. District 8 will take over more than half of the coverage area.

“I believe we can be more effective this way in terms of responding to calls for service and addressing crimes in the community,” District 8 Commander Kirk McClean said.

McLean said people were driving upwards of 20 minutes to get to their local police station, he said now they are in people’s backyards.

The new station will serve Suitland, Forestville, Westphalia, District Heights, Coral Hills and Capitol Heights -- among others.

The station has been in development for over a decade, and will include state-of-the-art technology and "enhanced engineered safety features with a focus on accessibility for our residents."

“I hope it brings crime down. I believe it’s going to serve as a huge impact in the community knowing we’re right here,” McClean said.

When it comes to crime, FBI’s 2018 crime statistics show Prince George’s County had 2,001 violent crimes last year, but McClean said things are getting better.

According to PGPD officials, year to date crime in Prince George’s County is down 17 percent and violent crimes are down by 6.6 percent.

McLean said by splitting the district he hopes crime will continue to go down.

“At the end of the day I think crime is going to continue to go down because it’s been trending downward,” McClean said.

