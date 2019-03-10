PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Maryland — The Prince George’s County Police Department is expanding from seven district stations to eight, a press release said.

The department is taking one of the busiest district stations, District III, and is splitting it into two. District III sits on the border of D.C., and covered 30 square miles. The new District VII station will take over more than half of that coverage area.

"The new station brings officers and the communities they serve closer together," the press release said.

RELATED: Prince George's County Police Department participates in national 'Coffee With A Cop Day'

The new station will serve Suitland, Forestville, Westphalia, District Heights, Coral Hills and Capitol Heights -- among others.

The station has been in development for over a decade, and will include state-of-the-art technology and "enhanced engineered safety features with a focus on accessibility for our residents."

The building is home to the new District VIII station, and also houses the new offices of the Criminal Investigations and Special Investigation Divisions.

"The offices feature innovative interview facilities and curated space for witnesses and families where they can feel safe and comfortable," the press release said.

The press release said the detectives are moved in, and the offices are fully operational.

RELATED: Police ID armed suspect who 'embraced death' in fatal officer-involved shooting in Hyattsville; ACLU challenges police version of events

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.