Portion of I-495 closed after multi-vehicle crash

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Drivers on the Inner Loop of Interstate 495 may faced delays after all lanes for a portion of the roadway were closed due to a multi-vehicle crash Monday afternoon.

Several lanes have since reopened, leaving the left lane of the Inner Loop and the left lane of the Outer Loop still blocked as of 2:30 p.m. While part of the roadway has reopened, drivers are encouraged to find new routes as significant delays remain.

According to a tweet from the Montgomery County MD Office of Emergency Management & Homeland Security (OEMHS), the crash happened on I-495 northbound before MD-190 near the River Road exit.

All lanes of the Inner Loop in the area were blocked as crews work the crash. Two of the left lanes of the Outer Loop were also blocked with two right lanes getting by.

Officials say the delays go back around two and a half miles.

Montgomery County Fire Department Spokesperson Pete Piringer tweeted the crash involved an overturned vehicle. Piringer said three patients were taken to the hospital for injuries sustained in the crash. Those injuries were not thought to be life-threatening. He also said a secondary collision happened within the backup from the original crash.

The cause of the crash and exactly how many cars were involved has not been released.

This is a developing story. Stick with WUSA9 as more information becomes available.