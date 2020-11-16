Police officer fires shots at fleeing suspect in Prince George's County

The officer-involved shooting happened in the 4300 block of Telfair Boulevard.

CAMP SPRINGS, Md. — A police officer fired a round of gunshots at a suspect on Monday morning in Camp Springs, Prince George's County police said.

The officer-involved shooting happened in the 4300 block of Telfair Boulevard around 5:30 a.m.

Police said the officer was serving a warrant to the suspect when the suspect fled the scene. The officer then fired a round at the fleeing suspect, police said.

No one was injured as a result of the officer-involved shooting.

Detectives are investigating the incident.

#Breaking Prince George’s County Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting near Telfair Blvd in Suitland. @PGPDNews spokesperson says this was a “non-contact” shooting. No injuries reported. We are working to get more details about what went down. @wusa9 #GetUpDC pic.twitter.com/24prvhcZOr — Michael Quander WUSA9 (@MikeQReports) November 16, 2020

This story is developing.

Hours before this shooting there was an officer-involved shooting that happened around 6:45 p.m. on Sunday in Hyattsville, Maryland.

Interim chief of PGPD Hector Velez said a suspect charged at an officer with a knife and was shot three times outside the Fine Spirits liquor store entrance in the 900 block of New Hampshire Avenue.

The officer was not injured and the person shot is in serious but stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries, said PGPD in a statement on Twitter.

A camera video outside the store caught the officer firing three shots at the man armed with a knife. The man was hiding behind a pillar at the store's entrance, according to Velez.

The officer who shot the man had to tell him twice on back-to-back separate occasions to leave the story, said Velez in his news conference.

Velez said the officer responded to the liquor store after management from the store called police because the man who was shot had been barred from the establishment.

The man who was shot reportedly argued with customers.

Velez believes the shooting was justified. Especially seeing a person walk toward a police officer; hiding behind a building pillar, extending a knife and running towards the officer.

PGPD did refer to the person shot as a "suspect" in its Tweet around 8 p.m.

The officer who shot the suspect has been put on administrative leave. He was not wearing a body camera at the time of the shooting, according to PGPD.

PGPD also said the officer was working part-time.

There is still an active investigation into this shooting by the Prince George's County Police Department.