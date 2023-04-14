Learning disabilities teacher arrested after student tells school about 'sexual relationship'

Detectives with the Major Crimes Bureau’s Child Abuse Squad arrested 33-year-old Allieh Kheradmand Wednesday.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A Virginia teacher is facing charges after police say she was involved in an "indecent relationship" with a student.

Kheradmand is accused of entering a sexual relationship with a student while working as a learning disabilities teacher at James Madison High School. Officials say she has been working with the school since being hired in 2016.

Officers say they began investigating after the student alerted school officials of how Kheradmand had been doing.

Investigators claim the teacher has been contacting the student over the past several months.

In a letter to parents from Principal Liz Calvert and FCPS Superintendent Dr. Michelle C. Reid confirmed Kheradmand has been placed on administrative leave.

Kheradmand faces four counts of indecent liberties by a custodian. She is currently being held without bond.

"In Madison and across FCPS, our primary responsibility is the safety and security of everyone who enters our doors," the letter to parents reads. "This is something we take very seriously. As educators, we are entrusted with the well-being of the children in our care every day. It deeply affects us when someone appears to have broken that trust."

Anyone with information may contact detectives at 703-246-7800, option “4”. Anonymous tips may be submitted through Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477) or online by clicking here.

This week another Fairfax County Public Schools employee was let go after being arrested for allegedly exposing himself to workers at a restaurant in Prince William County on two occasions. Brandon Michael Jones previously worked at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology as a horn line instructor.

