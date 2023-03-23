Police: 2 Virginia school staff members arrested for sexual encounters with underage students

A female PE teacher and a male teacher's aide are in jail for alleged "inappropriate contact" with students at Sherando High and Frederick County Middle School.

WINCHESTER, Va. — The Frederick County Sheriff's Office in Virginia has announced the arrest of two school system employees in the county for alleged inappropriate contact with students.

Emily Walker, a 23-year-old P.E. teacher and basketball coach at Frederick County Middle School (FCMS), was arrested on felony charges of taking indecent liberties with a child, according to the Sheriff's Office (FCSO).

The investigation was initiated on March 13, after school officials notified resource officers at FCMS about alleged incidents at the school. FCSO deputies found that Walker had "inappropriate contact" with a 12-year-old boy on more than one occasion.

According to the Sheriff's Office, evidence of hundreds of text messages exchanged between Walker and the student, over the course of several weeks, indicated an escalation in expectations of physical contact.

The student, who has since turned 13, also met with Walker on more than one occasion on school property where the two are alleged to have kissed, according to police investigation.

Walker was booked into the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Facility Thursday after voluntarily turning herself in to authorities.

A separate investigation initiated on March 14 led to the arrest of Matthew Geyer, a 41-year-old teacher’s aide at Sherando High School.

According to the Sheriff's Office, Geyer is alleged to have had a "consensual sexual encounter" with a 16-year-old male student after the two met through a social media app. Investigators confirmed that Geyer and the victim met off school property, at the victim’s home, where sexual contact occurred between Geyer and the student.

Geyer is charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and is being held without bond at the regional adult detention facility.

