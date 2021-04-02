Police: MPD reserve officer found dead in Laurel home while responding to burglary

WASHINGTON — The Laurel Police Department is investigating the death of an MPD reserve officer as a homicide after authorities found him dead inside his home Wednesday afternoon.
The city’s police department said officers responded to a call of a possible burglary just before 1 p.m. Wednesday on the 500 block of Main Street in Laurel. When officers got to the scene, they found 43-year-old Brian Bregman dead inside his home.
Bregman’s body was later taken to the medical examiner’s office for an autopsy. Laurel police have not yet released further details about his death.
A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police Department tells WUSA9 that Bregman served as a reserve officer with the police force for 16 years.
Officials are still investigating this incident. Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division urge anyone with any information to call us at 301-498-0092, also anonymous tips can also be sent to LPDtips@laurel.md.us.
This is a developing story and WUSA9 will update as more information becomes available.
