Four dead in multiple Prince George's County shootings

The grisly series of events unfolded over the last two days.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Four people are dead in four separate shootings in Prince George's County over the span of just 16 hours.

The grisly series of events started Saturday night. Around 8:50 p.m. Friday, officers received a call for a walk-in shooting victim at the hospital around the same time a call for gunshot sounds in the 2600 block of Shadyside Avenue.

Officers confirmed the adult male victim was connected to the scene. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The next incident occurred around 9:25 pm at the 12800 block of Dunkirk Drive, where officers responded to a shooting call.

Once on the scene, they located an unresponsive woman inside a home suffering from a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Detectives are on scene working to establish suspect(s) and motive in this case. If anyone has any information, please call @PGCrimeSolvers 1-866-411-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/lvk31YuMHa — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) January 30, 2021

At 11:30 p.m., officers responded to a shooting on the 5300 block of Hamilton Street after receiving a call. Once on scene, they discovered a woman in the parking lot suffering from gunshot wounds.

She was transported to the hospital where she later died.

Then on Sunday afternoon, a double-shooting occurred in the 4500 block of Dallas Place in Marlow Heights. The call came in around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday. Officers found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. One has since died and the other is currently being treated at a local hospital.

There are no additional details at this time, however, the Prince George's County Public Information Officer stated that more information will be released when confirmed.

Police said they did not have any reason to believe these shootings were connected.