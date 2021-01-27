Teen killed in Southeast shooting, DC Police investigates

WASHINGTON — A teen has been killed Tuesday night near the intersection of 12 Street and Robinson Place, Southeast D.C. around 7 p.m., according to the Metropolitan Police Department (DC Police).
There is very little information that DC Police has released on the shooting.
At this time DC Police is still investigating this shooting.
WUSA9 will continue to update this story as more information comes into our newsroom and station.
