Police: Man killed in Montgomery Co. motorcycle crash

Detectives have not said what caused the crash or what led up to it in the moments before.

ROCKVILLE, Md. — The Montgomery County Department of Police is investigating a deadly crash involving a motorcycle that occurred Sunday evening.

At 7:57 p.m., officers and Montgomery County Fire and Rescue personnel responded to the 12800 block of Veirs Mill Road in Rockville for a report of a deadly collision involving a motorcycle and a car. At the scene, a man operating a motorcycle was pronounced dead. The driver of the striking vehicle remained on scene while officers investigated.

The Montgomery County Department of Police Collision Reconstruction Unit (CRU) is investigating the deadly collision.

Investigators have not yet released the name of the victim in this crash. Police are still waiting to notify his family.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

