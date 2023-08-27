Police investigating ATV meetup shooting in Alexandria

Police said that anywhere from 50 to 200 riders drove into Virginia from D.C.

Example video title will go here for this video

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Alexandria investigators are trying to piece together how an ATV meetup turned into a shooting Saturday night near Old Town.

Alexandria Police said that around 8:05 p.m. their officers responded to the 700 block of South Patrick Street for reports of a shooting. The victim was not located at the scene, but officers learned that dozens of people riding dirt bikes, all-terrain vehicles, motorcycles and other recreational vehicles had gathered at two neighboring gas stations.

Radio dispatch calls indicate that the shooting victim was taken to National Harbor and eventually taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

Witnesses that saw the meetup at the gas station said the riders were completely ignoring the traffic signals at the intersection of S. Patrick Street and Franklin Street. They said some were doing tricks such as wheelies in the middle of the street and that multiple shots were fired as the riders were leaving the scene, driving towards Maryland.

"I heard the shots being fired. I called 911. They asked me where were the shots fired and I said over by Route 1," Kelly Gueli, who lives in the area, told WUSA9. She said she is surprised the large group of riders was not stopped by police as they drove through D.C., Virginia, and Maryland.

"We never see police presence here. It scares us as homeowners that someone is going to get hurt," Gueli added.

Arlington County Police said that around 7:30 p.m. they were notified that anywhere from 50 to 200 riders had driven into their jurisdiction from D.C.

"Officers responded to the area, activated their emergency equipment and monitored the group for the safety of pedestrians and motorists. No injuries or property damage were reported. At this time, no arrests have been made and no citations were issued," a police spokesperson told WUSA9 in a statement.

People took to social media posting videos of people riding on I-395 and parts of Arlington County.

Sheila Scruggs said the region should come together to provide these riders with a space to continue their sport before someone else gets hurt.

"Right now all they are doing riding on the highways and it's not good, and the shooting here, Alexandria is a very quiet place, and its shocking," she said.

Arlington Police said they are looking to identify the riders because riding all-terrain vehicles on any public highway is prohibited in Virginia.