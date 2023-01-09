Springfield man killed in crash involving a stolen motorcycle

The victim in this case has been identified as Merle Webster Beach Jr., 22, of Springfield.

FAIRFAX STATION, Va. — A deadly motorcycle crash involving a stolen bike is under investigation by the Fairfax County Police Department.

Police say a 22-year-old Springfield man died after the crash on Henderson Road Thursday afternoon. He has since been identified as Merle Webster Beach Jr.

On Thursday at 1:22 p.m., officers with the police department responded to Henderson Road, near Thistledown Trail, for a report of a crash involving a motorcycle.

Detectives claim Beach was driving a stolen 2004 Suzuki motorcycle westbound on Henderson Road at a high rate of speed. Police say this is when he crested a small hill, lost control and crashed the motorcycle.

Beach was taken to an area hospital where he died.

Detectives have not said how Beach came into contact with the stolen motorcycle or who owns it.

The investigation into this deadly crash is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact detectives at 703-280-0543. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone – 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477), and by web – Click HERE.

