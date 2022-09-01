DC motorcyclist hit by multiple vehicles dies in Beltway crash

None of the vehicles that struck the man stayed on the scene of the crash, investigators said.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A motorcyclist from D.C. has died after he was hit by multiple vehicles following a crash in Prince George's County. None of the vehicles that struck the 43-year-old man stayed on the scene, according to investigators.

The crash happened around 11 p.m. on Wednesday. Maryland State Police troopers were called to the outer loop of Interstate 495 at MD at Route 214 for a reported pedestrian that was struck.

A preliminary investigation found that Charles Noble, Jr. of Washington, D.C., was driving a Harley-Davidson motorcycle on the outer loop approaching MD-214 when he lost control.

The motorcycle rolled on its side. Noble was thrown from the motorcycle and hit by several vehicles that did not remain on the scene, police said. Noble was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team is conducting an investigation. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Maryland State Police at 301-568-8101.