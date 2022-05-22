Dozens injured after bus overturns on I-95 South, officials say

A Megabus overturned on I-95 near Baltimore, injuring 27 passengers.

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — A Megabus overturned while traveling south on Interstate 95 Sunday morning leaving 27 of 47 passengers injured.

According to authorities, the bus drove off the road on I-95 in Baltimore County and rolled onto its side near Bradshaw and Raphel roads.

Fire and rescue crews from Baltimore County were sent to the scene around 6:55 a.m. with the assistance of Harford County rescue personnel.

Fifteen of those passengers were taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Maryland State Police are investigating the cause of the incident.

The crash is expected to cause major traffic delays in the area.