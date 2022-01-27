5 hurt in serious crash on northbound I-270 in Montgomery County

Firefighters said the crash involved multiple overturned vehicles.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Five people have been taken to the hospital after a multivehicle crash on Interstate 270 in Montgomery County early Thursday morning.

Of the five people hurt, one person has serious injuries, but they are not considered life-threatening, according to a tweet from Battalion Chief Steve Mann, public information officer for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services.

Fire crews responded to the crash scene on northbound I-270 at exit 9-10 just before 3 a.m. Responding emergency crews found a scene involving multiple overturned vehicles with multiple occupants. A hazardous materials team was called to the scene to handle a fuel spill from an overturned tractor trailer.

All northbound lanes were closed while first responders worked to clear the scene. At last check, one left lane and the left shoulder are open as of 4 a.m. There is no estimated time for all lanes to reopen.

Investigators are still working to determine what led up to the crash.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and use alternative routes if possible.

MCFRS are on the scene of a collision with multiple overturned vehicles and multiple occupants being evaluated. All NB main lanes shut down. @mcfrsPIO pic.twitter.com/uapKDygbaF — BC Steve Mann (@mcfrsPIO6) January 27, 2022

