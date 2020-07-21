Montgomery County Public Schools goes full virtual learning until 2021 amid pandemic concerns

The decision to go full digital learning means the district has canceled all fall and winter sports for student-athletes in the district.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) will have a digital class curriculum only until January 29, 2021, amid the continued spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, according to the district.

The district said that these plans may change if guidance from state and local health officials determine conditions in the county will allow students to return safely after the first semester.

The decision to go full digital learning means the district has canceled all fall and winter sports for student-athletes in the district.

County and state officials will reassess if a phased/blended model of in-person learning can happen in the second semester of the academic year (beginning Feb. 1, 2021), according to MCPS.

"We continue to explore creative ways to support students receiving special services and families with significant challenges in accessing curriculum through a virtual model," added MCPS in its statement. "We also know that this decision to extend virtual instruction will significantly impact the work schedules of many parents in our county. We are seeking the ability to allow buildings to remain open in a limited capacity for essential purposes, including meal service; to support access to technology and other materials; and for use by some child care providers."

