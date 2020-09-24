x
Montgomery County Police concerned for man missing from North Bethesda area

Police said the man was last see around 4 p.m. on Tuesday.
Credit: Montgomery County Police

NORTH BETHESDA, Md. — Montgomery County Police is asking for the public's assistance to locate 20-year-old man that was last seen leaving his home on Tuesday.

Officials said Erick Jose Barrera-Espana was last seen by his family leaving his home on Crookston Lane around 4 p.m. on September 22. 

The family said they have not heard from the missing man since Tuesday and they are concerned for his welfare.

Police describe him as a 5-foot-1-inch man weighing 170 pounds. He has brown eyes, black hair and was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with the words "System of a Down" writing, along with black pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information concerning Barrera-Espana or his whereabouts are asked to call police at 301-229-8000.

