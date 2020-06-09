MISSING: 12-year-old girl last seen in a Hyattsville park

Prince George's County Police are asking for the public's help in finding 12-year-old Shayla Rochelle Ponce Martinez.

WASHINGTON — Prince George's County Police are asking for the public's help in finding a 12-year-old girl who was last seen in a Hyattsville park earlier this week.

Shayla Rochelle Ponce Martinez was last spotted in a park between 14th Avenue and Langley Way on the afternoon of September 4, police say. Martinez is described as a Hispanic female around 5'3" tall and weighing about 115 pounds and was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue jeans and a black sweater.

If you know anything about Shayla's whereabouts or any information on where she might be, Prince George's County Police are urging you to call their Northern Region invesitgation unit at (301) 699-2601.

In Montgomery County, police are searching for a missing 68-year-old man who was last seen on September 3 in Gaithersburg, Montgomery County Police said.

Dennis Page, 68, was last spotted around 12:30 p.m. leaving his home on North Frederick Avenue to catch a bus for an appointment in Rockville, Md., police said.

Friends and family have been unable to reach him since his disappearance. Police said they are concerned for his welfare.