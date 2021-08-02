Montgomery County high school student killed in Howard County shooting, district says

Shawndel Weems, 23, has been charged with Mukuna's death, according to the Howard County Police Department.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Montgomery County Public Schools student Simeon Mbuyu Mukuna, 18, of North Potomac, was killed in Howard County, Maryland, according to police.

Shawndel Weems, 23, has been charged with Mukuna's death, according to the Howard County Police Department.

Mukuna was a senior at Richard Montgomery High School (RMHS), said a letter to the community from the school's principal Damon Monteleone.

"For those of you who knew Simeon, we ask that you remember his magnetic smile, sense of humor, and love of soccer as we celebrate his life. For those of you who did not know Simeon, we ask that you respect our sadness and support us with your understanding. He was a wonderful student who had a positive impact on those around him, and he will be greatly missed," said Monteleone in his letter.

Mukuna was fatally shot in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 7500 block of Monarch Mills Way on Saturday, Feb. 6.

Mukuna was in the area visiting a friend, said the Howard County Police Department. The department does not believe Mukuna and Weems knew one another. Detectives are still investigating a possible motive.