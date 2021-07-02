Police: 30-year-old man shot, killed in NE DC

The man has been identified as 30-year-old Isaiah Glover of Northeast, D.C.

WASHINGTON — A man was shot and killed in Northeast D.C. Saturday afternoon, police said.

The homicide happened in the 4100 block of Minnesota Ave around 2:44 p.m., police said. He has since been identified as 30-year-old Isaiah Glover of Northeast, D.C.

When officers arrived at the reported shooting, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services were also called to the scene and found that the victim had no signs consistent with life.

The man was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. This investigation is ongoing.

This shooting comes just days after a teen was shot in Shaw and taken to a local hospital to recover.

Around 12:26 p.m. DC Police said they were called to the 1700 block of 7th Street Northwest for a report of gunshots. On the scene, they found a boy who they estimate to be in his late teens who had been shot in his arm, according to a police spokeswoman.

Police said the teenager was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Currently, the only lookout police have available for this shooting is two black men in their twenties, who police said are armed with guns. Police have not commented on a motive for the shooting.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

The District has seen 129 incidents of assaults with a dangerous weapon so far in 2021 as of February 5.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced last month a major step in the city's effort to stop gun violence. Linda Harllee Harper will be the city's new Director of Gun-Violence Prevention after an uptick in violent crime – the city's first-ever position focused on the issue.

Bowser said Harper will handle "strategic development review and implementation of our gun violence prevention efforts."