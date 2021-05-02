DC police officers shoot, arrest robbery suspect

58-year-old Antonio Garnes is in custody, charged with robbery and assault.

WASHINGTON — Two Metropolitan Police Department officers shot and wounded a man suspected of robbing and pistol whipping a person early Friday morning.

Officers responded to 2nd Street and Rhode Island Avenue, NW for the report of an assault. The responding officers learned that the victim was pistol-whipped and robbed at gunpoint.

A short time later, officers found the armed man in the 200 block of Florida Avenue NW.

The man refused to listen to officers' commands, MPD said. Two officers fired at the man, wounding him. The officers rendered first aid to the man before he was taken to an area hospital for treatment of injuries not thought to be life threatening.

The suspect's gun was recovered from the scene of the shooting.

The suspect, identified as 58-year-old Antonio Garnes, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Armed Robbery, Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, and Possession of a BB Gun.

The two officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave. They were wearing body cameras, and the footage is being reviewed, MPD said.