Montgomery Co. elementary school to mask up after multiple students test positive for COVID-19

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — An elementary school is taking action to prevent the spread of COVID-19 after multiple students tested positive in the last 10 days.

According to a letter from Rosemary Hills Elementary School's Principal Irwin Kennedy, three or more students in one class have tested positive for COVID as of Tuesday.

Due to the rise in cases, the school is requiring students to wear masks while on campus for the next 10 days, except when eating or drinking.

"Masks will become optional against following the 10-day period," the letter reads.

The school has provided KN95 masks to students and staff in the identified classes or activities.

At-home rapid tests will be sent home to parents and made available to students as well.

"Thank you for supporting us in taking these steps to ensure staff and students remain healthy for in-person learning," Kennedy said.

