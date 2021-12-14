Deputies search for arsonist accused of throwing 3 Molotov Cocktails in Frederick County

Deputies say there has been three different cases of Molotov Cocktails being thrown in Middletown.

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — Deputies are asking for the public's help finding whoever is throwing Molotov Cocktails in Frederick County.

According to a Facebook post from the Frederick County Sheriff's Office, there have been three different cases of Molotov Cocktails being thrown in Middletown.

The first incident happened at Wiles Branch Park on October 30. Officials say the Molotov Cocktail was thrown into the parking lot.

The second was reported at the same park on November 7. Once again, deputies say the suspect threw "more Molotov Cocktails" into the parking lot.

The third incident happened at Memorial Park when a suspect threw more Molotov Cocktails onto the basketball court on December 1.

Deputies have no suspect information at this time.

If you have any information, contact FCSO Detective Rowe at (301) 600-2582.

