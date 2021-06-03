New photos of alleged firebombers who attacked a Prince George's 7-Eleven revealed

Pictures 'could be the key' in two similar unsolved attacks since January

CAMP SPRINGS, Md. — New security camera images released by the Prince George’s County Arson Task Force and U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives may be the key to solving a chilling firebombing case.

Two suspects were captured on surveillance camera at the 7-Eleven located at 6404 Auth Road in Camp Springs early Saturday morning. The suspects were seen using at least two “Molotov cocktails,” inside the store at around 1:10 a.m., according to Prince George's County Fire/EMS.

The store was open to the public at the time of the incident and two store employees were present when the suspects threw the devices, investigators reported.

No one was injured, and authorities have declined to discuss any motives they believe the attackers may have.

The case is similar to two other incidents that occurred in January, targeting the very same store and another 7-11 in the 3400 block Dallas Drive in nearby Temple Hills.

Both of those cases remain under investigation.

Investigators say they do not know if any of the cases are related, despite the chilling similarities.

According to a statement from authorities, it's unknown if the suspects pictured in the May 29 case were involved in the two prior cases.

***PRESS RELEASE*** INVESTIGATION INTO TWO INCENDIARY FIRES AT COMMERCIAL BUSINESSES; UNKNOWN IF RELATED AT THIS... Posted by Official Prince George's County Fire/EMS Department Page on Sunday, January 17, 2021

“We believe that these two photos could be key in breaking this case," said Prince George's County Fire/EMS Chief Tiffany Green. "Someone who knows either one of these individuals should be able to recognize them. We need you to come forward and help our investigators and detectives to locate them."

"These individuals obviously have no care for the lives they placed in extreme danger."

"If you are one of the people who was responsible for any of these arsons, please come forward and turn yourselves in. Our Fire and Police Departments with assistance from the ATF are moving full speed in this investigation together. We are following every single piece of evidence which will eventually lead us to those responsible. We continue to ask our community to come forward, even with the slightest bit of information, you never know what may be the final piece of the puzzle that brings this to a successful and safe end,” said Fire Chief Green.

Anyone with information regarding either of these cases is urged to call the Prince George’s County Fire Investigations Division at 301-77-ARSON (301-772-7766.) You may remain anonymous and the line is open 24 hours.

ATF Baltimore Field Division is offering a reward of $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest of these suspects. Call 888-ATF-TIPS (888-283-8477) or send an email to ATFTips@atf.gov with information.