Pool party at retired NBA star's former Maryland home was not authorized, according to his wife

The planned party has been canceled as authorities said they remain concerned that so-called mansion parties staged by entertainment promoters are a health threat.

DUNKIRK, Md. — A mansion pool party that was planned in Calvert County, Maryland at the former home of a retired NBA star this weekend is off, according to the sheriff’s department.

Authorities said they remain concerned that large gatherings, especially so-called mansion parties that are staged by entertainment promoters who sell tickets, are potential hotbeds of COVID-19 infection.

It's an issue that’s widespread in the region.

Prince George's County authorities ordered an end to such parties under a local order restricting gatherings to 100 people or fewer.



The canceled party was set to occur in the Dunleigh subdivision in Dunkirk at a home where neighbors have complained about previous large events, according to Calvert County Sheriff Mike Evans.

According to state property records, the home was owned until January 2020 by Reggie Williams and his wife. Williams played for Georgetown and several NBA teams before retiring.

The property is now owned by a Salt Lake City bank, according to state records.

Evans said anxiety about the spread of the COVI-19 virus added urgency to putting a halt to the latest event.

It was promoted on Eventbrite as the 4th annual Melanin Madness Pool Party. The announcement offering $35 tickets included an advisory to guests that masks would be required and capacity would be limited.

Neighbor Sonia Jones said she witnessed a party two weeks ago where hundreds of people appeared and none were social distancing or wearing masks.



Deputies had been called to the neighborhood on Aug. 8 and July 25, according to a sheriff's department spokesman.

Sheriff Evans said deputies confirmed Jone's observations.

"It's definitely a large crowd and they aren't social distancing and it's a health hazard," Evans said. "I’ve had several of my staff talk to the homeowner and expressed our concerns, and the concerns she should have for her neighbors, and we’re making some progress. We're hoping we get another call today or tomorrow that maybe will eliminate some of our fears that the party has been toned down or canceled altogether, but if not were making preparations for enforcement efforts if necessary.”

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan's phase 2 reopening orders allow unrestricted gatherings at private homes.

Calvert County does not impose any local restrictions on the size of gatherings at private homes.

However, Evans said compliance with other local ordinances and state liquor law could be investigated if complaints about promoted parties with admission fees are received.

Former homeowner Kathy Williams contacted WUSA9 saying the advertisement for a party at the home she used to own was not authorized by her or her husband and that she had contacted promoters to order them to cancel it immediately.

Friday, the Eventbrite invitation was no longer posted online.

Williams would not say who is living in the house. She said the previous party complaints have been motivated by racism, which her neighbors deny.