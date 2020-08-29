MGM National Harbor to let go nearly 800 employees that were furloughed due to COVID-19 pandemic

Malik Husser Director of Communications for MGM National Harbor says 779 employees will be laid off on Monday. MGM let go of thousands of employees nationwide.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Nearly 800 employees at MGM National Harbor are being let go by the resorts parent company, who sent a letter to over 18,000 employees that were furloughed at the beginning of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Malik Husser Director of Communications for MGM National Harbor says 779 employees will be laid off on Monday. Nationwide, MGM let go of thousands of employees.

Currently, around 2,500 employees work at MGM National Harbour, which has been open since December 2016, serving as the closest casino for people in the DMV to visit.

"I understand the impact this will have on these employees and their families. Nothing pains me more than delivering news like this. The heart of this company is our employees and the world-class service you provide," said MGM President and CEO Bill Hornbuckle.

There is an MGM Employee Emergency Grant Fund that is helping to support current and former workers of the company that is reportedly going to help those who have been let go.

MGM said that its founder Kirk Kerkorian has given more the $4 million to the fund since March.

MGM is still hopeful that some employees that its let go will be able to work for them in the future.