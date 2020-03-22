WASHINGTON — While MGM National Harbor did not provide a specific number, it has said a number of its full and part-time employees have had their jobs furloughed.

"We do not have an official number as of yet but our furloughed full and part-time employees are getting two-weeks pay, and health benefits until June 30," said Malik Husser, who is a spokesperson for MGM National Harbor.

The Washington Business Journal has reported that 85 employees for MGM National Harbor have been laid off — numbers that are reportedly from Maryland's Department of Labor.

In an unprecedented move, Hogan has shut down all Maryland bars, movie theaters and gyms on March 16. Restaurants are only able to offer drive-thru, carryout, takeout, and food delivery. On March 19, malls and entertainment venues joined the list of business closures — this limited MGM National Harbors operations.

Hogan said his decision to shut down businesses is in an effort to limit day-to-day interactions and to encourage social distancing.

Hogan also postponed Maryland's upcoming April 28 primary until June 2 in response to the coronavirus. The state said they expect to come up with a plan for the primary by April 3, Hogan said. However, the special election to fill the late Rep. Elijah Cummings' seat is still moving forward as planned.

